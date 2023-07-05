HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After a day of solemn remembrances for the victims of last year’s shooting in Highland Park, the evening carried a tone of celebration.

Gary Sinise, the Academy Award-nominated actor known for his role in Forrest Gump, brought his “Lt. Dan Band” to his hometown for a concert.

The band was just a few songs into its two-hour concert Tuesday, when, off to the side of the stage, an unlikely couple started dancing – a police officer, and a 8-year-old girl, bopping, shuffling, and twisting to the band’s cover of the Bruno Mars hit, “Uptown Funk.”

“It’s been a long year and I love to dance,” said April Prete, a Highland Park Police Dept. patrol officer. “I think we should be out there and engaging and having a good time. Sometimes I see officers engaging and playing basketball. I’m not a big basketball player because I’m short. But I love to dance.”

With the smiling approval of police chief Louis Jogmen, Prete joined Isabella Beckmann in a moment of pure joy. “She was like this and like that, it was so cool,” Beckmann said while tossing her arms from side-to-side. “Dancing with the officer, we were doing like a little dancing. It was so much fun.”

The dancing doubled as a form of community outreach, showing officers aren’t simply stoic authority figures. Sure, they make busts. But they also can bust a move.

“It was very warm, and it was wonderful to see as well as so much fun,” said Carly Beckmann, Isabella’s mom.