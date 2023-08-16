HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Bond is set at $5 million for the 16-year-old boy charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Highland Park.

Estiven Sarminento is being charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Omar Diaz.

On Sunday, police responded to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Diaz and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary investigation shows Diaz walking down the sidewalk when he was approached by Sarminento. The two engaged in a brief conversation before Sarminento shot and killed Diaz.

According to information collected by the police during their investigation, Sarminento was an acquaintance of Diaz and there was an ongoing dispute between the two before the shooting occurred.

His next court date is on August 23.