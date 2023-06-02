HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A hit-and-run Friday afternoon in Highland Park claimed the life of a female bicyclist, the city’s mayor confirmed.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Twitter that the crash occurred just before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads.

The bicyclist suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no description of the fleeing vehicle at this time.

Rotering said Deerfield Road between Carriage Way and Lilac Lane is closed due to an ongoing crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at (847) 432.7730 or by email at police@cityhpil.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.