HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A person is in custody after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Highland Park.

According to city officials, emergency crews responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday morning. Officers noticed blood under the door and forced their way into the unit.

Two deceased individuals were found inside the unit, a statement from city officials said. A third person was also in the unit and taken into custody.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.