Highland Park police arrest man after 2 child luring attempts

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Police in Highland Park have arrested a 42-year-old man for two recent incidents of alleged child luring.

The first incident took place on Tuesday in Highwood and the second took place Wednesday in Highland Park during the early afternoon hours.

Mazher Syed, 42, of Waukegan, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of child luring.

There have been no other reported incidents involving this suspect or his vehicle in Highwood or Highland Park; however, police are sharing this arrest information with other law enforcement agencies in the area.