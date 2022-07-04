HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Chaos erupted Monday morning when a gunman opened fired from a roof into a suburban Fourth of July parade.

Greg and Dana Ring got spots front and center.

“Went there this morning, got there at 9 with our three kids, couldn’t believe our luck with what a good spot we got,” Greg Ring said. “And then just ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’”

Crowds of people darted from the gunfire. As the Rings were fleeing, they saw a woman carrying a young boy, covered in blood, and separated from family.

“I wanted to try to find the little boy’s parents, went up, saw bodies, saw what was going on, then we went back to my in-laws,” Ring said. “‘They said can you take care of the little boy?’ We said ‘of course’, we took him back to our in-laws and he just stayed and watched cartoons with our in-laws and then we were told the latest that a detective came and took care of the little boy and he has been reunited with his grandparents, that’s all we know.”

The young boy who was reunited with his grandparents was not injured.

Other grandparents brought excited grandchildren to the parade as well. Jonathan and Leslie Kind snapped a picture just 15 minutes before they jumped to shield the young children with their own bodies.

“At this point, I really felt something was really wrong, I was basically on the ground too, I saw my daughter and son in-law were behind me, I said ‘get out of here. A policeman came running towards us, they said ‘this is real, we want you all to leave as soon as possible,’” Jonathan Kind said.

Those were injured were brought to NorthShore Hospital, about a mile away from the scene.

“These trauma surgeons, their reflexes are extraordinary,” Dr. Mark said. “They know what to do, the nurses are awesome, you stand in awe at their competency, their professionalism, but it breaks your heart to see innocent wounded.”

They received 38 total patients across three hospitals in Highland Park, Glenbrook and Evanston. Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at the hospital.

The alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m.