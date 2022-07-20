WASHINGTON, D.C. — Highland Park’s mayor is in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning for a hearing on mass shootings.

Nancy Rotering will speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee about access to military-style assault weapons and protecting communities.

The July Fourth parade attack in Highland Park was the 309th mass shooting this year.

Mayor Rotering was the driving force behind Highland Park’s ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines, which was passed in 2013.

Senator Tammy Duckworth will also be attending the hearing at 9 a.m.