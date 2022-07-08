CHICAGO — Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the chest at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, is awake and asked for his twin brother, Luke, and his family’s dog after regaining consciousness according to Anthony Loizzi, a spokesperson for the family.

Cooper was taken off a ventilator, but is also in a great deal of pain, according to doctors. Doctors also said they do not believe he suffered any brain damage from the shooting, but confirmed Cooper is paralyzed from the waist down.

Cooper was was shot at the parade along with his mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts, and Luke. Dr. Roberts was seriously injured, but will recover according to the hospital. Luke was grazed by shrapnel and has since been released from the hospital.

If you would like to help the Roberts family, donations can be made via a GoFundMe page for Cooper.