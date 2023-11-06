CHICAGO — The trial of Crimo Jr. takes off Monday and is expected to last a week.

Prosecutors say Crimo Jr. acted recklessly when signing his son’s application for a FOID card knowing his son had violent thoughts.

The judge must consider what did the father know, when did he know it and what would a reasonable person done in that situation.

Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of reckless conduct. In the trial, there is expected to be 10 prosecution witnesses, police interrogation transcripts and text messages between the father and son.

The trial comes 16 months after the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting that claimed seven lives.

Prosecutors will try to prov Crimo Jr. knew his son was unstable years earlier They say three years earlier, Crimo III threatened his family and said he was going to kill everyone.

Prosecutors originally wanted to show video of Crimo III’s seven-hour police interrogation during the trial, but the judge will only allow reading of the transcripts.

The defense considered calling he son to testify and Crimo III’s lawyer said he would invoke his fifth amendment rights against self-incrimination.

It is rare for parents of mass shooters to face charges so this trial may set precedent.

The defense is expected to call at least two witnesses to the stand. A trial date for Crimo III has not been set and is expected to happen when he appears in court next week.