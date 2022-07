HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Unlike others who found out about the Highland Park parade shooting online and on television, the doctors and nurses at Highland Park Hospital found out as victims walked into their emergency room.

In the hour after the first patient arrived, nearly 30 others followed.

Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness Dr. Brigham Temple, Dr. Ana Velez Rosborough and Deb Schmidt recount the day, the sadness and the hope for the future with WGN’s Medical Watch team above.