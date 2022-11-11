HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park is opening up a temporary memorial honoring the seven lives that were lost at the Independence Day parade Friday.

The temporary memorial will be located at a rose garden near city hall. There is no formal program being planned but the community is welcome to visit the site whenever.

There was a temporary memorial created shortly after the parade but was taken down in September in hopes of finding a permanent location for community members and loved ones.

Lake County prosecutors charged the alleged gunman with 117 counts including 48 counts of first-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is making his way with the court system.

Community leaders will be passing out flowers for those who visit the memorial and are still planning for a permanent location.