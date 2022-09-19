HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Kitty Brandtner, the founder of ‘March Fourth‘ appeared on the WGN News at 4 p.m. to talk about the upcoming “Pass The Ban” March in Washington, DC.

The mom of three young children started the movement in response to the mass shooting in Highland Park that killed seven people and left dozens more injured.

“The list is way too long. We keep saying it’s time to end the list,” Brandtner said in response to the growing list of mass shootings across the country.

