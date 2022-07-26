HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Hundreds of people at expected to join the group Moms Demand Action in Highland Park Tuesday night and organizers say they’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who want to get involved.

Before July 4 — the Deerfield-Highland Park chapter of Moms Demand Action had about 1,200 members.

One of the chapter’s co-leads told WGN News she herself dove in after Uvalde to revive the group, never expecting the next mass shooting in her own community.

Right now, the group’s focus is creating phone banks to build support for House Bill 5522 — which would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines here Illinois.

“Moms are relentless. Moms are dedicated and powerful because of the love that we have for our families. Nobody has time to do this but you have to make time because if your family is hurt if your family is injured if your family is killed, this is all for nothing,” said Lauren Brown. “I think people underestimate the power of moms some times, but we’re here, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to make some change.”

The meeting for new members is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and parade shooting survivors are scheduled to speak.