CHICAGO — Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will host a livestream benefit show Wednesday to raise money for the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.

The benefit will be hosted at Madame Zuzu’s, a plant-based tea house owned by Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel, and will be livestreamed starting at 8p.m. on The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube Channel, where viewers will be able to donate.

There will be a performance by Billy Corgan, alongside fellow Chicago resident and Smashing Pumpkins’ bandmate Jimmy Chamberlin, Jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano and special guests.

All proceeds will go to the Highland Park Community Foundation and be directed to its July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Corgan and Mendel are both long-time residents and have raised their two children there.