CHICAGO — Highland Park, a community still recovering from the Fourth of July mass parade shooting, is getting an economic boost for small businesses.

Mayor Nancy Rotering, Rep. Brad Schneider and the Small Business Administration announced Monday the First Bank of Highland Park will serve as a center until Aug. 11 for small businesses to come in and apply for a low interest loan.

These loans were approved by the SBA for small businesses and nonprofits in Lake County, Cook County, McHenry County, and neighboring Kenosha County, Wisc., who may have suffered adverse economic impacts from the July 4 shooting.

Certainly, the biggest impact was felt in downtown Highland Park where businesses were shut down for more than a week while the police in FBI conducted their investigation.

Because of Gov. JB Pritzker‘s declaration of a disaster area, it opened up federal resources like these low interest loans which could help many of the businesses that had to close their doors.

For more information, go to: disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela