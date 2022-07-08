CHICAGO — Funeral services for three of the victims in the Highland Park 4th of July shooting took place Friday.

Family and community members gathered to celebrate the lives of 88-year-old Stephen Straus, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering attended the funeral of Straus in Evanston at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation Church. Pritzker was also in attendance of Zaragoza’s service as well.

Friends of Straus described him as an active man despite his age who still walked, biked and used the train to get around town.

“I used to see him walk all around highland Park,” said Linda Lovino. “He was 88 years old and still went downtown for work.”

Mourners gathered to celebrate the life of Sundheim at North Shore Congregation Israel Synagogue in Glencoe, IL where friends say Sundheim was the events coordinator for her synagogue.

“She was a wonderful, amazing and responsive woman,” said Debie Wilmer.

Loved ones gathered for Zaragova’s visitation at Iglesia Emmanuel Church in Waukegan, IL. Zaragova was at the Highland Park parade after travelling from Mexico to visit family during the 4th of July.

“As anyone would cope with the loss of a family member, it’s hard,” said a friend of the Zaragoza family.