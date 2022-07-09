WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven victims of the Fourth of July Highland Park mass shooting, will be remembered Saturday in Waukegan.

Uvaldo, 69,was at the downtown Highland Park parade with his loved ones, including his wife of 50 years, when shots were fired and he was fatally struck by bullets.

The grandfather of 16 was shot in the back of the head Monday and spent the next 24 hours on life support before he died.

Uvaldo loved bowling and was known as a champion in his hometown of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

His oldest daughter, Susanna Uvaldo, said her father loved parades especially the Fourth of July one In Highland Park.

She said it was a tradition to go to the event. But that tradition turned into horror when the alleged gunman, a 21-year-old now facing first-degree murder charges, opened fire from the roof of a building, sending parade attendees running for their lives.

A total of seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Mourners also gathered for separate memorial services on Friday for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza and 88-year-old Stephen Straus.

Those who attended offered support and sympathy to all 3 grieving families.

The visitation for Uvaldo is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Chapel of Waukegan.

The city of Highland Park has set up a fund to help those directly impacted by the shooting.