HIGHLAND PARK, IL. — State Senator, Julie Morrison is collecting cards to show support for the family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, the boy who became paralyzed from the Highland Park shooting.

Cooper was shot in the chest on July 4 and is now paralyzed from the waist down. After almost a month in pediatric intensive intensive care, he has now been transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

“Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process,” Morrison said in a statement. “He’s doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let’s show him how many people care.”

People are highly encouraged to send a card to support Cooper and his family while he undergoes his recovery process.

Send cards to Cooper at:

43 Highwood Avenue

Highwood

60040

Drop offs are also welcome.

For any questions, contact Morrison’s office at 847-945-5200.