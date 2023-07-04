MILWAUKEE — Nearly a year to the day of the first anniversary of the Highland Park shooting, one of its survivors got to enjoy a day at the ballpark with his favorite team.

Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed in the mass shooting on July 4, 2022, got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Brewers’ game against the Cubs on Monday afternoon.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With members of his family by his side, the nine-year-old tossed the pitch to Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich ahead of the start of the contest at American Family Field.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The crowd gave Roberts a loud ovation as Yelich posed for a few pictures with the family ahead of the start of the first of a four-game series with the Cubs.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This is not the first gesture by the Milwaukee franchise towards Roberts since he was paralyzed in the shooting in Highland Park. On July 8, 2022, when finding out that he was a Brewers fan, the team hung a jersey in the dugout in his honor.

“We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can maybe make one part of the day for them a little bit better,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell to the Associated Press about hanging up the jersey for Roberts that day.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bears)

The Brewers are not the only Chicago sports team to help Roberts as he continues to recover and adjust to life after the shooting. In June, the Bears along with “Devices 4 the Disabled’ gifted him a motorized chair that will make it easier for him to maneuver on the beach.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Roberts family with the continued costs of care for Cooper’s medical expenses.