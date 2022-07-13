HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Potential scammers are contacting survivors of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has received reports from several family members and friends of victims injured in the attack.

Those individuals have received anonymous calls from people who offered to help with aid applications. However, many of the callers misrepresented eligibility requirements and covered expenses.

The state attorney general is urging people to verify a call is from its office.

Anyone uncomfortable speaking over the phone can request an in-person appointment.

To report a suspicious contact, call the Illinois Attorney General’s crime victims assistance line or visit the website.