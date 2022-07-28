HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park activists who traveled to Washington D.C. say they aren’t giving up on the House voting on a bill to ban assault weapons.

House Democrats had scheduled a vote on the ban for Friday, with suburban moms spearheading the call to action on the federal prohibition of semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the July 4 parade shooting that killed seven and injured dozens more, including an 8-year-old boy.

Young activist Rachel Jacoby said the issue surrounding assault weapons and pressing and can not wait.

“We can’t continue living in a world where guns are the leading cause of death for children,” Jacoby said.

Jacoby told WGN News that she is determined to ensure lawmakers vote on the bill before going on recess Friday. House Bill 1808 sponsor Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) hopes for the same.

“I’m imploring my colleagues to take action, to get these weapons of war, weapons designed for the maximum destruction of human life, off our streets,” Cicilline said.

With the bill voted out of committee on Wednesday, activists met with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s staff Thursday afternoon in hopes the vote would occur as planned.

“Everybody was crying,” Jacoby said. “We were crying and we were essentially begging his staff to call a vote; in essence, they told us it is not a political priority and it won’t happen before recess (Friday).”

Congressman Hoyer says in a statement:

“Too many lives have been lost to senseless acts of gun violence in our country, and I have worked hard with my Democratic colleagues in the House to pass meaningful, common sense gun safety legislation including the bipartisan Safer Communities Act which is now law. For years, I have supported legislation to ban assault weapons, and I am working to bring that legislation to the floor as soon as possible so that the House can take further action to address gun violence.”

Despite her frustration, Jacoby says she has faith that anything can happen.

“Even though today was really disappointing, I know that the people are on our side and that this is a movement that is stronger than any one member of Congress,” she said.

WGN News has learned that Democratic leaders are hoping to combine the gun safety legislation into a package to boost funding for police to ensure both passes. Politics aside, Jacoby says time is of the essence and believes everyone can make a difference.

“I urge you to call Representative Hoyer,” she said. “I urge you to call your representative and tell them you want to see an assault weapons ban now.”