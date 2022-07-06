HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Ravinia Festival in Highland Park has canceled and postponed all concerts and events through Sunday following the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade Monday.

The outdoor music venue made the announcement Wednesday on their social media pages and website, saying the closing was out of respect for the community.

The full statement:

In light of Monday’s tragedy, and out of a deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10. This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity–both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia–will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal. We sincerely regret any inconvenience. Those holding tickets for the affected concerts will automatically receive a full refund by August 1st. Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon. Ravinia Festival

Concerts and events affected are:

The Goonies: In Concert — CANCELED

Sheryl Crow — POSTPONED

Piano & Strings Chamber Works — CANCELED

Michael Franti & Spearhead — CANCELED

The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano — CANCELED

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak — CANCELED

For more information, go to: www.ravinia.org