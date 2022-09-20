HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A family-friendly fundraiser in support of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park parade shooting, will be held in Glenview next month.

Whiskey River Bar & Grill, at 1850 Waukegan Road, will host the event Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1-6 p.m.

Activities will include music, a magic show, a live DJ, face painters, a tie-dye station, and numerous raffles for prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Roberts family.

Admission for ages 10 and older is $20 and includes food. Entry is free for children nine and younger. Click here for more information.

A GoFundMe for Cooper and his family has raised more than $2 million.