HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — State officials recognized some North Chicago police officers who helped apprehend the alleged Highland Park parade shooter on Tuesday.

Illinois US Rep. Brad Schneider (D-10) presented certificates and flags to that flew over the US Capitol to Detective Michael Mueller and Officer Gary Grayer.

“The bravery that you exhibited that day is a testament to the character that you exhibit every day in your job and a model for all of us who benefit from your service,” Schneider said.

Five other officers who didn’t attend the event will also receive flags.