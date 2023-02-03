HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — February 1-7, 2023 marks the first National Gun Violence Survivors Week since the Highland Park Parade Shooting last July 4.

A memorial took place Friday at Highland Park’s City Hall during which U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) announced the Safety Enhancements for Communities Using Reasonable and Effective (SECURE) Firearm Storage Act.

The bicameral bill would require all firearms to be securely stored when a federally-licensed gun dealer is not open for business. When asked about Republican support for the bill, both Durbin and Schneider acknowledged they do not have any opposing party colleagues on board but that they are continuing talks.

According to a press release sent from Durbin’s office, in 2020 and 2021, federally licensed gun dealers reported a combined 769 burglaries to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and a total of 8,897 firearms were reported stolen during the burglaries.

The two were joined by Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan, Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison, and survivors of gun violence.

WGN reporter Julian Crews was present at the event and will have a full report, including opposing viewpoints, on WGN’s later afternoon and evening newscasts. This story will be updated following his report.