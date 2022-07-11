HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A moment of silence will be observed at 10 a.m. Monday in Highland Park in honor of the victims of last week’s tragic shooting.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured on July 4 when a gunman open fired at the Fourth of July parade.

A new memorial for the victims in Port Clinton is growing by the day. It’s less than a block from where a gunman opened fire on a rooftop.

Sunday was the first-time businesses along Central Avenue reopened. It had been blocked off with crime scene tape, barricades and uniformed officers since Monday as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies processed evidence.

More stores and businesses will reopen together at 10 a.m. Monday in solidarity, as residents seek to restore a sense of normalcy within the Highland Park community.