HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — For Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the Highland Park tragedy, hearing about another mass shooting hits much differently now.

“I accidentally clicked on a video that showed students running and it immediately took me back to the parade and running with my son,” Beasley said.

Beasley and her six-year-old escaped uninjured, but the experience has left her feeling deeply traumatized. She, along with members of the Highland Park community and the group Students Demand Action gathered for a vigil on Tuesday to honor the three people killed at Michigan State University.

The vigil also honored the 14 students and three staff members from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, who died in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018. Tuesday also marked 15 years since the deadly mass shooting at Northern Illinois University.

“We don’t need anymore lives lost,” a vigil-goer said.

Beasley helped lobby to pass a ban on assault weapons in Illinois several months ago, which is now on hold after being challenged at the state and federal level.

She said she hopes the ban will win on appeal.