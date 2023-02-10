HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park mass shooting, can ride again thanks to a gift from a local nonprofit.

Project Mobility, based in St. Charles, said they were inspired to help Cooper after learning about his ongoing struggles upon returning home. Through fundraising efforts, the organization presented Cooper with a new adaptive bike, a “handcycle,” which maneuvers with the use of arms.

The Roberts family issued an update on the six-month anniversary of the Highland Park tragedy, sharing that Cooper was going to school a bit more and participating in physical education and recess. Though Cooper is still in pain at times, the family remains in high spirits and thanked supporters.

“We wouldn’t be here at all without the many kindnesses we have received,” said Cooper’s mother, Keely Roberts, who also suffered gunshot wounds in the tragedy.

The family also has an existing GoFundMe page which has raised more than $2 million. A second GoFundMe created by friends of the Roberts family supports a new, ADA-accessible home for Cooper and his loved ones.