HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, the boy who was critically injured in the Highland Park parade shooting, is breathing on his own and showing improvements, his family said Monday.

“We have some very hopeful news about Cooper. There has been improvement over the weekend,” the update on their GoFundMe page begins.

Cooper remains in the PICU and is considered in critical condition but he has been fever free for 48 hours. He is no longer on a ventilator.

Cooper was shot and suffered a severed spinal cord, among other injuries, at the Independence Day parade on July 4. Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the tragedy.



The family spokesperson said Cooper took his first ride in a wheelchair over the weekend. “Sadly, something he will need to get used to. It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family,” the update said.

Cooper is scheduled for an ultrasound Monday to determine next steps.

“The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing. Due to the costs associated with the long-term care that Cooper will need, we have increased the goal with the hope of raising additional funds for the Roberts family,” the website said.