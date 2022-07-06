HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Among the crowds of people on Wednesday who quietly honored the Highland Park parade shooting victims were the loved ones of a Mexican immigrant who cherished celebrating the Fourth of July with his family.

“We lost our rock. My dad was everything,” said Susanna Uvaldo, the oldest daughter of Eduardo Uvaldo. The 69-year-old from Waukegan is the seventh victim in Monday’s mass shooting.

Susanna Uvaldo says her father loved parades, especially on the Fourth of July in Highland Park.

Eduardo Uvaldo

“It’s one of his favorite holidays,” she said. “It was a tradition to go to the parade.”

Originally from Nuevo León, Mexico, Uvaldo celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Maria earlier this year. The Uvaldos were at the parade alongside other family members when bullets struck Maria and a 13-year-old grandchild. Both survived but Eduardo Uvaldo was declared dead Wednesday morning at Evanston Hospital, where flags remain at half staff.

“We’re just a close-knit family and we’re trying to get through this,” Susanna Uvaldo told WGN News.

Supporters have established an official GoFundMe site to help with medical bills, with more than $70,000 raised.