HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Gun violence survivors and experts from Highland Park and around the country held a virtual town hall Wednesday in hopes of providing resources to help the community recover from the 4th of July parade mass shooting that happened one month ago.

Among the speakers at the event was Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was a survivor of a mass shooting attempt in 2011.

“My own recovery has taken years [and] many, many people have helped me along the way,” said Giffords. “I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned that when people care for each other and work together, progress is possible, a better world is possible.”

Survivors from the Aurora, Colorado theater shooting and Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting spoke during the town hall to offer advice on resources, support and trauma therapy. Representatives from organizations like Survivors Empowered and Newtown Action Alliance were also on hand to offer resources and support to the Highland Park community.

In addition to hosting the town hall, the City of Highland Park has also established a website with more information on resources and counseling.