HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Since tragedy struck Highland Park, hundreds have gathered at two temporary city memorials which honor the seven lives lost.

But City Council says it’s time to start thinking about a new location for the remembrance due to several reasons.

Some locals feel the memorials, placed at a highly trafficked intersection in downtown Highland Park, are a constant reminder of the violence that unfolded on July 4.

The city says some veterans have also requested their monument be restored to its original intent.

As a result, city staff is recommending the temporary memorial be relocated to a Rose Garden near City Hall or potentially across the street from Highland Park Hospital. A third option would keep the memorial in its place but without the bright orange art surrounding it.

Jacqueline von Edelberg, the artist behind the installation, told WGN News she would like the memorial to stay as is.

“It’s been a remarkable community healing-bonding place, and that’s not something that’s so easy to just pick up and move somewhere else,” she said. “However this installation evolves, it would be my sincere hope that it could stay in this location and continue to evolve and since it was created by the community, for the community – my hope would just be that discussion of how it would evolve would involve the community.”

The city manager’s office recommends any changes to the temporary memorial occur by October 19. City officials will discuss the various options at a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday.