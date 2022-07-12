SKOKIE, Ill. — Funeral services were held Tuesday for Highland Park shooting victim Irina McCarthy, who died alongside her husband and left behind a 2-year-old son.

Irina, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed in the July 4 tragedy.

Services for Irina were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, in Wilmette.

No funeral arrangements have been publicly announced for Kevin at this time.

The couple’s 2-year-old son Aidan was helped by strangers during the shooting and was later reunited with his grandparents.

A GoFundMe created for the toddler has raised more than $3.2 million as of Tuesday morning.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.