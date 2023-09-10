LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting returns to court on Monday.

Robert Crimo III, the man who prosecutors say opened fire on crowds of people watching the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in 2022, is facing more than 100 charges, including dozens of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Seven people were killed, dozens were hurt and countless others were traumatized in the shooting.

On Monday, inside a Lake County courtroom, a judge could be ready to set a date for Crimo III’s trial to begin.

Crimo III pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bond.

The 22-year-old may also appear in another Lake County case prosecutors have brought against his father.

In August, a judge refused to dismiss the reckless conduct case against Robert Crimo Jr. A trial date was set for early November.

Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of reckless conduct, a case based on the fact that he sponsored his son’s application for a gun license, which allowed his son to get the weapon.

Prosecutors say Crimo Jr. signed on to sponsor his son for a weapon, despite knowing that his son had attempted suicide and threatened violence in the past.