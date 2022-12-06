HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Several mothers from Highland Park are headed to Washington D.C. Tuesday to encourage lawmakers to pass a national ban on assault weapons.

Among the women will be Ashbey Beasley. She and her son, Bo, were able to escape the July Fourth parade shooting uninjured.

They will attend the 10th annual Newton Action Alliance vigil for victims of gun violence on Wednesday.

Some mothers will also go to Capitol Hill to lobby for an assault weapons ban.

President Joe Biden has called for lawmkers to pass one in the lame-duck session of Congress.