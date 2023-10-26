LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Highland Park mass shooting suspect claimed the deadly July 4th attack was staged by federal agents, on a recorded video call, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Robert E. Crimo III has not been disciplined and is still allowed to make calls from a tablet.

A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office said it was aware of the video but would not comment further.

It is now up to a judge to decide what to do since Crimo III wasn’t the one who violated jail rules but was a woman who recorded the call on Sept. 21, violating jail rules, the sheriff’s office said.

Crimo III lost his tablet privileges for a period of time earlier this year after he prank called a journalist, according to the Sun-Times.

The sheriff’s office said it has forwarded details about the call to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.