WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Highland Park man accused of murdering seven people back in July was back in court Tuesday, appearing for a case management hearing at the lake County Criminal Courthouse.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys said sorting through evidence and other investigative documents could be a time-consuming process.

“There are thousands and thousands of pages and hundreds of videos,” said George Gomez, the attorney representing the alleged mass shooter, Robert Crimo III.

No trial date has been set, but the parties will be back in court Jan. 31st to continue with case management.