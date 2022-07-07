HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The city of Highland Park continues to cope with the Fourth of July mass shooting that took the lives of seven people and left dozens others injured.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the massacre, but say the incident appears to be random. The alleged gunman faces seven counts of first-degree murder charges and faces life behind bars if convicted.

WGN created this timeline of the events:

MONDAY JULY 4, 2022

Shots fired at Fourth of July parade

10:14 a.m. — Shots are fired at parade-goers near Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park, according to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli says it appears the gunman fired shots from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

10:44 a.m. — The City of Highland Park cancels all Fourth of July events and tells residents to shelter in place and avoid downtown.

Surrounding suburbs begin to cancel holiday events

10:50 a.m. — Officials in neighboring Deerfield cancel their Fourth of July parade and activities.

10:57 a.m. — Glenview authorities cancel their parade out of an abundance of caution.

11:43 p.m. — City of Evanston cancels Fourth of July parade and evening fireworks show.

11:55 a.m. — Officials in Northbrook cancel all remaining Fourth of July activities following news of the shooting in Highland Park.

12:29 p.m. — Skokie authorities cancel their Fourth of July Fireworks at Niles West due to the Highland Park shooting.

12:34 p.m. — The Village of Mount Prospect cancels their Fourth of July parade out of an abundance of caution.

Local hospitals begin to release victim totals

12:43 p.m. — NorthShore University HealthSystem reports a total of 31 people were hospitalized. Twenty-six were treated at NorthShore Highland Park and five were transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital. A majority of the injuries were gunshot wounds, with the remaining a result of the chaos at the parade.

12:43 p.m. — Vernon Hills cancels their evening fireworks out of an abundance of caution.

12:49 p.m. — Evanston closes all beaches for the remainder of the day due to an abundance of caution in wake of the shooting.

Police hold first press conference after shooting

12:55 p.m. — Highland Park Police Department holds press conference to update on the search for the shooter. Authorities say preliminary information indicates they are looking for a 18-20 year old white man, with a smaller build, long black hair and wearing a blue or white tee shirt. Investigators say it appears the suspect shot parade spectators randomly while it was in progress. They also confirmed six people are confirmed six people died and more than two dozen others were injured. The newly established FBI tipline was also shared 800-CALL-FBI.

1:01 p.m. — Staff from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois State Police are at the scene to Highland Park authorities with the investigation.

1:03 p.m. — Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Marsha (Catron) Espinosa tweets Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the Highland Park shooting and the Department is coordinating local, state and federal partners to offer support.

1:24 p.m. — The City of Lake Forest cancels its annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks, plus closes the Forest Park Beach out of an abundance of caution.

1:26 p.m. — The Village of Arlington Heights cancels their remaining Fourth of July activities due to the tragedy in Highland Park.

1:54 p.m. — The City of Rolling Meadows cancels their Fourth of July Fireworks.

2:50 p.m. — The Fireworks Show for the Village of Itasca is cancelled.

3:12 p.m. — Elk Grove Village cancels their Independence Day concert featuring KC & The Sunshine Band along with their Fourth of July Fireworks.

Police announce manhunt underway for suspect

3:26 p.m. — Highland Park Police holds press conference. Investigators confirm no one is in custody and says a very active manhunt is underway. The Lake County Coroner says five people, all adults, died on the scene and one person died in a hospital. The coroner adds all of the victims have been identified and they are now working on notification. Investigators said the ATF was looking into the gun which is believed to be a high-powered rifle. Highland Park Fire Officials detail how they transported 10 victims to Highland Park Hospital, six to Lake Forest Hospital and seven to Evanston Hospital. They added there were several walk-ins to different hospitals. Authorities say dozens of canines and drones are assisting in the investigation.

3:33 p.m. — Village of Oak Park cancel their Fourth of July fireworks display.

President Biden releases statement

3:56 p.m. — President Joe Biden releases a statement via Twitter saying he and the first lady are “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community…” Biden says he has “urged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search or the shooter”.

4:14 p.m. — The Village of Mundelein cancels all of their Fourth of July activities.

4:28 p.m. — Village of Lombard cancelled their Fourth of July Fireworks and all mass gatherings.

4:30 p.m. — NorthShore Highland Park Hospital holds press conference. Doctors say 25 of the 26 patients they treated had gunshot wounds of varying degrees. Nineteen of those 25 victims were discharged after treatment, and some other more serious cases had to be admitted to the hospital, and one was transported to Evanston. The victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III announced as person of interest

4:53 p.m. — Lake County Deputy Chief Chris Covelli announces Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21 years old, is a person of interest in the case and they are actively searching for him. Covelli says Crimo is in a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, IL plate DM80653 and should be considered armed and dangerous, urged the public to call 911, and said he will have photos of Crimo shortly.

5:12 p.m. — Investigators release photo of Crimo.

5:37 p.m. — Lake County Major Crime Task Force release a Wanted Poster with a photo of Crimo and the car he’s believed to be driving.

5:40 p.m. — Governor JB Pritzker addresses the mass shooting from the Highland Park Fire Department.

5:48 p.m. — The Villages of Woodridge and Downers Grove issue a joint statement cancelling their Fourth of July Fireworks display.

6:20 p.m. — A neighbor tells WGN News the FBI left the home where Crimo lived with his family.

6:26 p.m. — Heavily secured vehicles spotted headed toward US 41 near Lake Forest.

Alleged gunman taken into custody

6:30 p.m. — Law enforcement take Crimo into custody in Lake Forest on Route 41 near Westleigh Road following a brief pursuit.

Crimm III being taken into custody in Lake Forest.

6:44 p.m. — Highland Park Police Chief Louis Jogmen holds a press conference announcing Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago police officer at Buckley and Route 41. Chief Jogmen says that officer tried to make a traffic stop and Crimo fled, but was stopped at Westleigh Road and Route 41 in Lake Forest after a brief pursuit. Jogmen says Crimo was taken into custody without incident.

9:48 p.m. — Nancy Rotering, mayor of Highland Park, sends a message to residents. She says, “Our hearts go out to the victims, families and our community.” Rotering thanks first responders for their bravery, and extraordinary efforts, discussed downtown road closures, and available crisis counseling.

TUESDAY JULY 5, 2022

Police give details into shooting, say suspect wore disguise

WGN Investigates obtained an image of the suspected parade shooter wearing a disguise as he fled the scene.

11:19 a.m. — Lake County Major Task Force holds press briefing at the Highland Park Police Department. Authorities announce they believe Crimo pre-planned the attack for several weeks. Lake County Deputy Sheriff Chris Covelli said Crimo brought a high powered rifle to the parade and climbed to the roof of a business where he fired more than 70 rounds on parade-goers. Covelli says the rifle was legally purchased in Illinois. He says Crimo was wearing a dress and long-haired wig during the attack; and that they believe he did it to conceal his identify during his escape in the chaos. Covelli reveals Crimo walked to his mother’s home after the attack and borrowed her car, which he was later apprehended in. They asked anyone who may have video or pictures of Crimo before or after the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi digital media tips.

11:41 a.m. — Biden issues a proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting that orders the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels, and U.S. embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad until sunset July 9.

12:38 p.m. — NorthShore University HealthSystem provides a patient update and says it treated a total of 39 patients at its Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie Hospitals on July 4 as a result of the parade shooting, adding that nine remain hospitalized. Those nine patients range in age from 14 to in the 70s, and eight of them suffered gunshot wounds.

2:50 p.m. — Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts. Officials can expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment for recovery under the proclamation which is effective immediately and in effect for 30 days.

Officials detail previous contact authorities had with suspect

3:30 p.m. — Lake County Major Task Force holds press briefing at the Highland Park Police Department. They were joined by the Lake County Coroner and mayor of Highland Park. Coroner Jennifer Banek identifies the six victims of the shooting. She announces that a seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County.

Covelli discusses previous contact authorities had with Crimo including a suicide attempt in April 2019. A second incident happened in September 2019 when Crimo threatened to kill everyone in his home and Highland Park police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword. Covelli also announced they are looking for a female witness who saw Crimo drop an object into a red blanket behind Ross at 625 Central Ave. immediately after the shooting. He said investigators would like to speak to this woman and ask her to call the FBI.

Nicolás Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico and Jacki Sundheim, 63 were killed in the mass shooting.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37, were killed in the attack and leave behind a 2 year-old son.

4:57 p.m. — Steve Greenberg, the attorney representing the parents of the accused gunman, shared a statement from them via Twitter saying, “We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody.

Suspect is charged with first-degree murder

5:32 p.m. — Rinehart announces charges. Crimo is charged with seven counts of first degree murder, and said they are just the first of many charges that will be filed against him. Rinehart says he anticipates dozens more charges centering around each of the victims; but that the seven first-degree murder charges would lead to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole should he be convicted.

7 p.m. — The Highland Park community gathers for a vigil at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to honor those who died or were injured in the mass shooting. Cardinal Blase Cupich attends and leads a prayer service.

WEDNESDAY JULY 6, 2022

8:58 a.m. — Lake County Major Task Force releases Crimo booking photo.

Suspect appears in bond court

10:00 a.m. — Crimo appears before a Lake County Criminal Court judge via Zoom for a bond hearing.

Crimm III appearing in court via zoom

10:12 a.m. — Ravinia Festival announced it has cancelled all concerts through Sunday in an effort to give the community of Highland Park some space and quiet to reflect and heal in wake of the Fourth of July mass shooting.

10:16 a.m. — Cook County Medical Examiner identifies the seventh victim of the shooting as 69 year-old Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan. He died at Evanston Hospital at 7:47 a.m. from injuries suffered.

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, is the seventh victim of the Highland Park parade shooting

Bond denied for alleged gunman

10:34 a.m. — A judge rules that Crimo would be held without bond. Rinehart says Crimo voluntarily admitted to the shooting but did not go into detail about his motivation for the attack. Crimo also reportedly drove to Madison, Wisconsin after opening fire at the parade “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting.” The alleged gunman had an affinity for the numbers 4 and 7, Covell says. Crimo’s next hearing is scheduled for July 28.

12 p.m. — The FBI’s Victim Service Response Team opens a Family Assistance Center at Highland Park High School to offer trauma counseling, government aide assistance and if necessary, financial assistance to anyone impacted by Monday’s mass shooting whether it by physically or emotionally. Additionally, victims will also be able to pick up personal effects left at the scene at this location.

4:40 p.m. — The Illinois State Police holds an online presser explaining their decision to award Crimo a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in January 2020, three months after Highland Park police labeled him a “clear and present danger” following two prior incidents with police.

Brendan Kelly, Director of Illinois State Police said “Illinois law dictates that the Illinois State Police shall issue a FOID card to an applicant who meets the statutory requirements and who has no firearms prohibitions. So at the time of the FOID application approval for the individual in question, there was no new information to establish a clear and present danger. No arrests. No criminal records. No mental health prohibitors. No orders of protection and no other disqualifying prohibitors, and no firearms restraints.”

6:10 p.m. — Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators releases a photo of the gun found in Crimo III’s vehicle when he was arrested in Lake Forest Monday evening.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force photo of gun found in Crimo III’s vehicle on Monday after his arrest.

THURSDAY JULY 7, 2022

Services begin to be announced for victims

The first funeral service for a parade shooting victim will be held on Friday July 8. Services for 88-year-old Stephen Straus will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue in Evanston.

The other victims of the Independence Day shooting are Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

The city of Highland Park set up a fund to help those directly impacted by the shooting.

Anyone interested in donating to the people affected by the shooting, can also go to gofundme.com.