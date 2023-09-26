HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — City officials in Highland Park are trying to move forward with a plan to remember and honor those killed in a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in 2022.

On Tuesday night, the Highland Park City Council is taking steps toward the city’s permanent recognition of the victims of the mass shooting.

During a meeting, council members will hear recommendations from staff about the formation of a “Remembrance Committee” that would be tasked with advising the council on the type of memorial, its location and how long it would take to develop.

Staff are recommending that the committee be made up of City Council and Park District board members.

Making sure there is engagement with the public and with victims during the planning process is among the chief considerations. City staff are recommending focus groups and workshops and say they want to maintain a trauma-informed approach, noting just how emotional and complex this project is.

Last Fall, the city unveiled a temporary memorial rose garden that will remain in place until the permanent ‘place of remembrance’ is established., which is expected to take years.