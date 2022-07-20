HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Gun violence prevention organizations are trying to keep the momentum going to pass meaningful reforms in the state and nationally following the Highland Park parade shooting.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Gifford’s organization, along with Moms Demand Action and the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee are presenting in a Highland Park town hall Wednesday night.

The CEO of GPAC, Kathleen Sances, said there are a lot of new advocates who’ve rallied for stricter gun laws since the parade shooting who may not know how to get involved.

“We have to keep that conversation going,” she said.

Her organization is encouraging them to sign a petition to support the ban of semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines in Illinois.

The town hall begins at 7:30 p.m. and is streaming online.