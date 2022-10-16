GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser.

Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — but after multiple surgeries and months of rehab — returned to school with his twin brother Luke last week.

“Each day is a little better than the last. With any health struggle, there’s ups and downs,” said Delaney Hunt, a member of the legal team representing Highland Park survivors. “[Cooper] has a great outlook. He has the love and support, not just of his family and friends, but all these people who came out here to support him today, which is wonderful.”

Kathy Karowsky — owner of Whiskey River in Glenview — said the restaurant has an annual fundraiser and the choice of who to support this time around was an easy one.

“We have a fundraiser every year,” Karowsky said. “I decided to go with Cooper [Roberts] and just ran with it.”

Activities at the fundraiser included facepainting, pumpkin decorating, Tye-dying t-shirts, a photobooth and a DJ.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Cooper’s medical expenses as he continues to recover. If you were unable to attend the fundraiser today and would still like to donate, you can visit the family’s GoFundMe page dedicated to Cooper here.