SKOKIE, Ill. — A funeral is planned Monday for one of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina, 35, were among the seven people killed in the July Fourth parade tragedy.

Services for Kevin will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, in Skokie. Irina’s funeral services were held earlier this week.

The couple’s 2-year-old son Aidan was helped by strangers during the shooting and was later reunited with his grandparents, who are now caring for him.

A GoFundMe created for the toddler has raised more than $3.2 million as of Friday morning.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.