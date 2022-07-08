HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Memorial services and funerals will be held Friday and Saturday for four of the seven people who were killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park.

Services are scheduled Friday for:

Stephen Straus, 88, at 12:30 p.m. at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, in Evanston.

Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, from 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. at Emanuel Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street, in Waukegan.

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, at 11 a.m. at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd., in Glencoe.

Services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo are scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan in Waukegan.

The accused gunman, was charged Wednesday with seven counts of first-degree murder in the attack Monday morning. Prosecutors have said they also expect to bring attempted murder charges against him; More than 30 people were wounded in the attack in the affluent northern Chicago suburb that is home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.

Details about the remaining victims have not been made public. Authorities have identified them as 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy who were attending the parade with their two-year-old son, and 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, a mother of two.

Investigators have said the accused shooter, who lived in neighboring Highwood, legally purchased five weapons and planned the violent attack for weeks before he climbed to the roof of a business along the parade route and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Investigators reported that gunman fled the parade by blending in with the crowd, then drove to the Madison, Wisconsin, area where he contemplated a second attack before returning to the Highland Park area where his car was spotted by police.

Questions remain about whether the gunman should have been able to legally purchase firearms in Illinois. Illinois State Police officials have defended the approval of his gun license in December 2019, months after police received reports that he had made suicidal and violent threats.

The city of Highland Park set up a fund to help those directly impacted by the shooting.