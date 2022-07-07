HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Funeral services will be held Friday for 88-year-old Stephen Straus, who was one of seven people killed during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park.

The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday when the gunman began firing shots near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Straus showed up to the parade early and was attending alone, according to his grandchildren, who ate dinner with him the night before.

The Independence Day parade was an annual tradition for Straus — one of the many ways the financial advisor stayed active and involved in his community. According to his family, Straus rode the train to work every day, walked and biked regularly, and loved to visit art museums and festivals.

Straus is survived by a brother, a wife, his son and four grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for the 88-year-old at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, in Evanston.

The other victims of Monday’s shooting are Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Prosecutors charged the suspected gunman with seven counts of first-degree murder. A judge on Wednesday denied bail for the alleged shooter.