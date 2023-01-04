HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — On the six-month anniversary of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, the family of Cooper Roberts, the young boy paralyzed in the tragedy, thanked supporters while providing an update on his recovery.

Cooper’s mother, Keely Roberts, who suffered gunshot wounds in the tragedy said, “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered our lives, changed them irrevocably, forever. Six months that we have survived, thank God, and believe me, I thank God over and over and over. And I thank so, so many who have helped us pick up the pieces. Many we knew; thousands are strangers. We wouldn’t be here at all without the many kindnesses we have received.”

Cooper Roberts plays with his dog on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Photo: Roberts family)

Roberts adds that Cooper is going to school a little more and partakes in physical education class and recess. The young boy is also enjoying wheelchair tennis and doing some go-karting. He is currently on the long waitlist for swimming therapy to help him become stronger but a long road to recovery continues.

Digestive issues and pain remains for Cooper, who the family says continues to relearn how to do tasks while weighing the loss of his favorite activities that are no longer accessible.

The family is in a temporary home as they prepare to move to a wheelchair-accessible house for Cooper that can accommodate his needs. Keely Roberts adds that she continues to undergo therapy and will soon have surgery for shrapnel in her leg.

The family also has an ongoing GoFundMe page which has raised more than $2 million. A second GoFundMe created by the friends of the Roberts family supports a new, ADA-accessible home for Cooper and his loved ones.

“One horrific person performed an unthinkably evil act but thousands and thousands of people – many complete strangers – have shown us the power of kindness,” she said. “Thank you does not begin to cover it, but please know that we are forever grateful for the love and support we have received and continue to receive.”