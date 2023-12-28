WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting has filed for bankruptcy, the Sun-Times reports.

Robert Crimo Jr., who himself was released from jail in Lake County earlier this month, has filed for bankruptcy because he’s over $1.5 million in debt to more than 50 creditors.

Crimo Jr.’s son, Robert Crimo III, is facing more than 100 charges, including dozens of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, for the shooting. Seven people were killed, dozens were hurt and countless others were traumatized in the incident.

Earlier this month, Crimo III requested his right to a speedy trial and said he will represent himself. Proceedings are set to begin in February 2024.

Crimo Jr., meanwhile, recently finished his own 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to reckless conduct for sponsoring his son’s gun application.

Crimo Jr. still faces a dozen outstanding civil lawsuits filed by shooting survivors.