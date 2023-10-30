HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The father of the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting is expected to appear at another court hearing Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Robert Crimo Jr. was criminally reckless at the time that he helped procure a FOID card for his son Robert Crimo III.

Prosecutors also allege by helping his son obtain a FOID card, Robert Crimo Jr was a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the homicide victims in the mass shooting that occurred on July 4, 2022.

Monday’s hearing is the final one before his trial begins November 6.

Robert Crimo III, 21, has been charged and faces 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the deceased victims, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He’s accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.