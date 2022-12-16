LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged.

Bob Crimo is charged with reckless conduct, according to the Lake County States Attorneys Officer.

The Lake County States Attorney is planning a news conference for Friday afternoon.

Despite years of family turmoil, the elder Crimo signed an affidavit allowing his son to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification Card, he told ABC News in July that he did not believe he was culpable for his son’s conduct.

“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Bobby Crimo, Jr. said. “I am just shocked.”

His son, Robert Crimo III, 21, was charged earlier this year and faces 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the deceased victims, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Crimo III is additionally facing 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each parade victim who was struck by a bullet or shrapnel.

He’s accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.