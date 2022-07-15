HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 8-year-old boy critically injured in the Highland Park mass shooting continues to fight to recover from his injuries.

On Friday, a family spokesperson said Cooper Roberts remains in very critical condition after his seventh surgery Wednesday “to reclose the original bullet-induced tear in his esophagus.”

According to a statement, a CT scan Thursday revealed fluid building in his esophagus, lungs and now around his pelvis. He is currently fighting high fevers and remains on a ventilator.

Cooper was also left paralyzed from the waist down.

The 8-year-old was shot and suffered a severed spinal cord, among other injuries, at the Independence Day parade on July 4. Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the tragedy.

The statement says his family is very grateful for the outpouring and asks for continued prayers.

A GoFundMe fundraiser created for Cooper has raised over $1.5 million as of Friday morning.