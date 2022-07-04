As law enforcement reportedly continue to pursue an active shooter in Highland Park, surrounding communities are canceling their 4th of July festivities primarily out of “an abundance of caution,” as written in several of the notifications.

The most immediate response was from Highland Park officials who announced the rest of the day’s events, including Fourth Fest, were canceled.

The City of Evanston has canceled its parade and all related 4th of July events.

The Village of Glencoe has canceled its parade.

The Village of Glenview has canceled its parade but as of 12 p.m. is still planning to hold its fireworks event.

The Village of Deerfield has canceled its Family Days activities at Jewett Park which includes its parade.

The Village of Morton Grove has canceled its Morton Grove Days 2022 parade.

The Village of Northbrook has canceled its activities including parade and fireworks show.

Skokie Police announced it has canceled it’s fireworks display at Niles West.

Mount Prospect Police announced it has cancelled its parade.